Athens - Ana C. Ungar died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. She was born on March 13,1935 in Sensuntepeque, EI Salvador. Her parents were Jose del Cid and Maria del Cid Cruz.
Ana and her husband, Irwin, first met at the University of Kansas, where both were students in the Department of Botany. Ana was the love of Irwin's life. She was an outstanding student and later received a B.A. degree in French magna cum laude in the Department of Modern Languages at Ohio University.
Ana was a very friendly person, enjoyed the company of friends and liked to party. She and Irwin were a classic example of opposite personalities attracting each other.
Ana and Irwin had three children. She gave them all of her love and attention. The results of her love and affection led to three independent adults with successful careers. Ana is survived by her husband, Irwin Ungar; three children, Steven (Margaret) Ungar, Sandra (Roy) Clonch and Sharon (David) Hackley; six grandchildren, Sarah (Jonathan Clark) Ungar, Simone Ungar, Cheyenne (Keith) Mader, Chelsea Clonch, Conor Hackley, and Lauren Hackley; and two great grandchildren, Sierra and Stella Mader.
Ana was never happier than when she was surrounded by family. A highlight of this was she and Irwin's 50th wedding anniversary celebration. She loved to travel, taking a number of cruises to different parts of the world. Some of the more memorable cruises were trips to Alaska, a trip to the Holy Land and cruises of the Mediterranean.
Ana had a competitive spirit. She was active in sports, especially tennis. Bridge was a card game she enjoyed and played for many years.
She had two sisters and a brother, the older sister Guadalupe survives her. She has a number of nieces and nephews in both EI Salvador and the United States.
A family graveside service was observed at Alexander Cemetery, Athens with Rabbi Levi Raichik officiating. Arrangements were with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Instead of gifts, please send a contribution to your favorite charity. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ana Ungar
To plant a tree in memory of Ana Ungar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.