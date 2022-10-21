Andrew Cominsky

Glouster - Andrew T. Cominsky, 88 of Glouster passed away Wednesday October 19, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born April 28, 1934, in Jacksonville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Regina Bycofski Cominsky. He was a 1952 graduate of J.T. High School and a Korean War Army Veteran. He worked for 23 years at George D. Roper in Newark and later retired from Meigs Mine #2. Andrew was a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, running his rabbit dogs, watching Ohio State football and basketball, and playing cards.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Cominsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.