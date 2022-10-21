Glouster - Andrew T. Cominsky, 88 of Glouster passed away Wednesday October 19, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born April 28, 1934, in Jacksonville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Regina Bycofski Cominsky. He was a 1952 graduate of J.T. High School and a Korean War Army Veteran. He worked for 23 years at George D. Roper in Newark and later retired from Meigs Mine #2. Andrew was a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. and enjoyed hunting, fishing, running his rabbit dogs, watching Ohio State football and basketball, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Mae Molnar Cominsky of Glouster; a daughter, Andrea (Tad) Gallaugher of Athens; two grandchildren, Lindsey Gallaugher and Lisa (Davey Strausbaugh) Gallaugher, both of Athens; brothers-in-law, Barney (Kathy) Molnar of Huntington, WV, Jerry (Alice) Molnar of Crown City, and Bibby Exline of Shallotte, NC; and his cat, Sadie.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Patty (Carl) Roberts and Cecilia Exline.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to O'Bleness I.C.U and Med Surg staff for all of their care.
Per Andrew's wishes, all services will be private. Contributions can be made in memory of Andrew to the Trimble Textbook and Supplies Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Andrew Cominsky
