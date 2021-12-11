The Plains - A public memorial service for Andrew Thomas Morgan, aged 31, of The Plains, will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with the Rev. Deborah Woolsey officiating.
There will be a reception with light refreshments following the service. Please feel welcome to attend. Covid prevention protocols will be followed.
Andy's body was cremated. His ashes will be interred in the columbarium on the grounds of Good Shepherd.
Andy was deeply religious and believed he would find the peace he so urgently sought in Heaven. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI at namiathensohio.org or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home.
Andrew passed from this life in the Emergency Department of O'Bleness Hospital on Nov. 4, 2021. Andrew Morgan
