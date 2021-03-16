Andy Chonko

Athens - "Remember there's no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end." —Scott Adams.
No one exemplifies this quote more than our beloved Andrew (Andy) Michael Chonko, who passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the age of 65.
Andy was truly one of the most genuine and kindest people in the world, and he expressed that kindness in a variety of ways. The most noteworthy is through the written word. To get a card or note from Andy was a truly special treat. He had a way with words, somehow always knowing the exact thing to say to give you hope, comfort, joy.
Andy also showed his kindness through his time, loving nothing more than to talk with you on the phone, share a meal, and just simply be in existence together. His presence was comforting, and his hugs felt like home. Through these small acts of kindness and many, many more, Andy's positive impact on the world truly has no logical end. He will be missed more than words can express.
Andy was born on Sept. 21, 1955, in Cleveland, OH. He was a public servant and dedicated postal worker for more than 40 years.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Marie Royko Chonko; the mother of his children, Deborah Louise Chonko; a brother, Art (Carla) Chonko; four children, Sun Leeper, Jeremy (Jennifer) Mills, Sarah Mills Guisinger, Andrew (Rachel) Chonko II, and Kiah Chonko; eleven grandchildren, Rachel (Ryan) Jackson, Taylor Martin, Rylee Mae Leeper, Paityn Irene Leeper, Lilly LeAmber Mills, Hailey Louise Mills, Bryce Hayden Mills, Jordan Marie Zaayer, Terrence Hayden Zaayer, Gary Amer Clark, and Briar Rose Chonko-Goble.
He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew (Andy) J. Chonko; and brother, Arnold T. Chonko.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 18, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave, Athens, Ohio 45701. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens County Food Pantry (https://athenscountyfoodpantry.org/donate/) in Andy's honor. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Andy Chonko
