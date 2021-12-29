The Plains - Carrol Andrew "Andy" Riley, age 96 of The Plains died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Born Aug. 13, 1925 in Athens County, he was the son of the late James A. Riley and Rosa Addie Brooks Riley.
A graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, he retired from the City of Athens Water Treatment Plant. He was also a locksmith and operated Andy's Lock and Key for several years. He was a state certified electrician and operator for sewer and water treatment. He was an amateur radio operator with license number W8VKJ. He was a member of Christ Community Wesleyan Church.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Marjorie Ann Morrison of Strongsville; two grandchildren, Jimmy (Meraldi) Morrison of Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Natalie Morrison of Dallas, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Zaid and Bailey; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Davis Riley, who died in 2016; two sisters, Irene Coe and Ena Sharp; and three brothers, Ray Riley, Oliver Riley and Jim Riley. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Andy Riley
