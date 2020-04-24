ATHENS – Angie Richards Faddis, 42, of Lancaster, formerly of Athens, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 23, 1977 in Columbus, she was the daughter of Karen L (Dave) Crabtree Keirns of Millfield and Michael Richards of Athens.
She was a 1995 graduate of Athens High School. She enjoyed many hobbies including doing makeup, writing, history, and hair styling all while dealing with lifelong Diabetes.
Besides her parents, she is survived by two children, Cheyenne Richards of Lancaster, Jacob Ashcraft of Millfield; a special grandson, Sabastion Roberts; a sister, Brittney Richards-Bivins of Garner, NC; a niece and a nephew; and the father of her two children, Jason Ashcraft.
She is now at peace with her grandparents who preceded her in death.
Due to COVID 19, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Hilltop Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made for funeral expenses. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
