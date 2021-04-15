Amesville - Anita Bjorkhem Arnold, 76, passed away peacefully at the home of her granddaughter on Monday, April 12, 2021. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden on Jan. 25, 1945, to Erik and Inga (Antonsson) Bjorkhem both preceding her in death. She had two brothers Uno (Barbro) Bjorkhem and Lars Erik (Gunilla) Bjorkhem along with two sisters Karin Bjorkhem and Gunilla (Ola Sundin) Bjorkhem.
She came to America as an 18-year-old planning to go on to Australia. Instead, she married and settled here in Ohio. She did in later years make a trip to Australia. She worked at Head Start as a teacher and Education Coordinator for over twenty years. She loved her family, her pets, traveling any and everywhere, photography, gardening, bird watching, nature and mushroom hunting. She was quick with a smile and a creative story. She often reminded us that we did not need money or things to have a great time and that our imaginations could bring us the greatest joy.
She had three children, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Sheila, daughter, (John) Schultz, granddaughters, Jessica Schultz, Josie (Danielle) Schultz, and grandson Braiden Schultz. Annelie, daughter, (Steve) Vernon, grandson Steven Vernon, two granddaughters Samantha (Ray) Eads, Hanna (Austin) Doughty, two great-grandsons Mason and Carter Vernon. Robert Erik, son (Brenda) Arnold, granddaughter Makenzie (Trey) Coen, Amanda (Colton Holmes) Arnold, Robert jr. (Kenlynn) Arnold, Brandon (Malerie) Arnold, great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Gardner, Talen Coen, Kai Coen, Noah Arnold,
Preceded in death by two great-granddaughters, Robynn Arnold and Paisley. Additionally, she cherished the many adventures she had with special friends, Lynn Gedeon, Emma Kearns, Felicia Cain, William Dombrowski. just to mention a few but of course, there are many others.
There will be no funeral service as Anita donated her body to science. The family will have a private memorial due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to Ohio Health Hospice at OhioHealth.com/Foundation.
Anyone wanting to celebrate Anita's life is encouraged to have a hot cup of tea in her honor, her favorite was earl grey. Anita Arnold
