NEW MARSHFIELD – Anita Ruth Carsey, 72, of New Marshfield, died Monday afternoon, June 29, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. Born Sept. 4, 1947 in South Webster, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Earl Shamhart and Joan Smith Shamhart Elliott.
A 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School, she received her Associate Degree of Applied Science as a Registered Nurse from Hocking College. She was director of the Athens County W.I.C. program for 12 years, and was employed as a nurse for Cambridge Home Health and Radcliff Home Health. She was a member of Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir.
Anita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Basil David Carsey; four daughters, Joanie (Mike) Kilgore of Haydenville, Helen (Bob) Martin of New Marshfield, Tara (Rick) Carsey Jackson of St Francis, Kansas, and Savannah Carsey of New Marshfield; a son, David Max Carsey of New Marshfield; seven grandchildren, Krista Carsey, Kala (Scott) Henry, Kaitlin Carsey, Megan Kilgore, Julius Jackson, Rhea Jackson and Liam Carsey; four great-grandchildren, Harlan and Harper Clark, Emma and Elliott Henry; a sister, Ramona (Tom) Douglas of Jackson; and a brother, Marvin (Betsy) Shamhart of Glouster.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob O’Neil Jackson; and a brother, Terry Keaton.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, Nelsonville. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
