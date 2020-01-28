Anita Fouty, 79, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2020 and noon until the time of service on Jan. 30, 2020. View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.