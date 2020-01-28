Anita Fouty, 79, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2020 and noon until the time of service on Jan. 30, 2020. View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.

