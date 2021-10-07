Albany - Anita Mae Foster, age 88, of Pickerington, formerly of Albany, Ohio died Monday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2021, at her home with her family. Born Sept. 4, 1933, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Newt Knowlton and Myrtle Holdren Knowlton.
A devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she is survived by her children, Diane (Robert) Noble, Charles (Debra) Foster, and Renee (David) Wolfe; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a foster son, Jeff Patterson; and special friends, Kim Boyd and Rodger Malone.
Anita was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years. She was also a member of the Athens Chapter 175 Order of Eastern Star. She was a dispatcher for the Pickerington Police and Fire Departments in the 1970s.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Frank Foster; two brothers, Marvin and Myrl Knowlton; and two sisters, Marvel Shaffer and Martha Kostival.
Though many of her closest friends preceded her in death, she had many fond memories of her adventures with them and often shared those good times with a smile. She lived life to the fullest.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Irene Scaramazza officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910
Anita Mae Foster
