Jacksonville - Anita P. Simons, 91 of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at home in the same room in which she was born on Dec. 10, 1930.
She was the daughter of the late Luke and Mona Anderson Scurlock.
She worked at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Nelsonville for 22 years. Anita was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's Club, and a former member of the Jacksonville Eagle's Lady's Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jim Simons; three sons, Sam (Brenda) Simons of Glouster, Gary (Amy) Simons of Jacksonville, and John Simons of Florida; eight grandchildren, Shawn, Stephanie and Nathan Simons, Jason Simons and Anitra Martin, and Brittany, Bethany, and Brandi Simons; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Williamson, and a half-brother, Chick Nichols.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Glouster with Father Matthew Gossett officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster.
Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Contributions can be made to Ohio Healthy Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701.
A message of comfort can be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Anita Simons
