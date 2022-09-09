Nelsonville - Anita J. Wolfe, 88, of Nelsonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Lindley Inn. She was born July 10, 1934, in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late William and Zuretta (Fellem) Fick. She was the widow of the late Robert E. Wolfe.
Anita was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Nelsonville. She retired from the Community Action Agency. She also worked as a teller at First National Bank and Peoples Bank in Nelsonville and a medical receptionist for Dr. Norma Flores and Dr. Reuben Flores.
Anita is survived by her son, Drew (Carolyn) Wolfe of Athens; grandsons, Kyle Wolfe and Ryan Wolfe; sisters, Myrtle Wharton of Nelsonville and Virginia Hawkins of Nelsonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Brent Wolfe and Kyle Wolfe; brother, Robert Fick and his wife, Martie; and brothers-in-law, Dale Wharton and Howard Hawkins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. Peter Galbraith officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Anita's family would like to thank her caregiver, Tessie Brown; the staff at Lindley Inn; and OhioHealth Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Anita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.