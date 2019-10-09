ATHENS — Ann Rose Gidycz (nee Fundak) passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at the age of 96.
Ann was born in Lorain, Ohio on Oct. 18, 1922. After graduating from Oberlin High School during the war, Ann worked at the factory Western Automotive. During this time, she also held a waitressing job for one month at a small diner where she met her beloved husband, Andrew Gidycz. They were married in 1947, and together they raised four children.
She enjoyed family gatherings and often traveled to Pennsylvania and Niagara Falls to visit relatives. Ann also enjoyed baking and cooking, the Cleveland Indians, playing Pinochle with her sisters-in-law, crocheting hats, scarves, and afghans for anyone who walked through her door, and playing Bingo.
She was a woman of great faith who was a member of St. John’s church in Lorain and an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
In 1999, Ann moved to Athens to be closer to her family and to help care for her beloved granddaughters. In addition to enjoying spending time with her family and attending her granddaughters’ sporting events, she made many new friends, and particularly over the last couple of years, she enjoyed and was grateful for frequent visits with them. She was also a member of Christ the King Parish in Athens.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Anastasia and Rok Fundak; her husband, Andrew; her beloved sons, Robert and Daniel Gidycz; her sisters, Mary Matos, Rose Tomsco and Marge Versace; and her brothers, Paul Sifter, John Fundak, and Frank Fundak.
She is survived by her two brothers, Joseph and George Fundak; daughters, Andrea and Christine Gidycz; a son-in-law, James Lein; and her three grandchildren, Daniel Gidycz (Alana), Adriana Lein and Elena Lein.
Friends may call Sunday, Oct. 13 from 2-5 p.m. in Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Monday at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church (2143 Homewood Drive, Lorain), with the Reverend John Retar, pastor of the parish, serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests contributions in her memory to the Columbus Ohio Muscular Dystrophy Association (1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450, Columbus, OH 43240).
