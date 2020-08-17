NELSONVILLE – Ann Elizabeth Hartman, 91, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence.
Ann was born June 12, 1929 in Nelsonville, Ohio. She attended the Nelsonville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Queen Esther Circle; volunteered at Doctors Hospital. Ann worked and retired from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Southeast District Office in Logan
Surviving are her children, Eliza (Keith) Conner of Logan and Carl (Brenda) Hartman of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Aaron (Kristi) Pennington of Rockbridge and Nicole (Jesse) Harvey of Shawnee; great-grandchildren, Lauren and Samantha Pennington of Rockbridge; siblings, John Freer and Cookie Freer Mertz.
Ann was preceded in death by husband, Clifford Hartman; father, Carl Gibson; foster mother, Imelda Smith.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home with Mark Mitera officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Ohio Health Hospice 444 West Union St. Athens, Ohio 45701.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.