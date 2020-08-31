ATHENS – Ann Elizabeth (Bohannon) Hill, 68, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Hospice of Central Ohio, Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. She died with her devoted husband, Butch, by her side, surrounded in spirit by an army of family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband of 35 years, Herman “Butch” Hill and son Wiley, both of Athens; sisters, Jane Thorn of Durham, N.C., and Lynn Bohannon of Woodstock, VT.; many nieces and nephews and their children; and special friends, Meredith, Elena and Luyi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Virginia Bohannon.
Ann, the second of three daughters, was born in Fayetteville, NC, on Feb. 28, 1952, but grew up in Bridgeport, WV. She graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1970 and from West Virginia University in 1974 with a degree in English. After graduation, she worked in the WVU bookstore where she eventually met Butch, an engineering professor at WVU. A good friendship blossomed into romance and the rest is history. Ann and Butch were married Nov. 23, 1984, and made their home in Athens. They raised a brilliant, quirky, and sweet son Wiley. Although outnumbered by men, Ann kept both in line with her dry, no-nonsense wit. Ann loved to travel and was fortunate to have many opportunities to do so with Butch. She loved experiencing different cultures, sampling new cuisines, and walking, walking, walking in interesting cities. Ann was loved by those who knew her for her wit, her spirit of fun, her sense of adventure, her generosity, and her common sense. Those of us whose lives she touched are forever grateful.
Per her wishes, Ann was cremated and there will be no formal service, but rest assured she is being celebrated through our memories. She would have dismissed us all with an eye roll and a wave of her hand, anyway. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Rockland Public Library in Rockland, Maine. Please share a memory, send a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.
