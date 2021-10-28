Nelsonville - Ann E. McLean, 88 of Nelsonville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Guysville. She was the daughter of the late Ward and Inez Congrove McClain.
She was a cook at Kasler's restaurant, a lifetime member of the Jacksonville V.F.W Ladies' Auxiliary, a Gold Star Mother and was known for her apple pies.
She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Ted) Davis of Painesville, Teresa (John) Young of Jacksonville and Cindy Smathers of Trimble; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sylvia Randolph of Guysville and Jo Ann Hart of Athens.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. McLean; a son, William E. McLean; a daughter, Beth Bartlett; brothers, Harvey, Leonard, Chet, Gene and Aaron McClain and Dick Starkey; a sister, Judy Oxley; and a son-in-law, Butch Smathers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Ron Fierce officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Ann McLean
