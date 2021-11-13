Zanesville - Ann Searls, 90, of Zanesville passed at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Cedar Hill Care Center.
She was born on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1931, in Corning County the daughter of John Archie Karkus and Winifred "Winnie" Bowen Higgins Karkus.
Ann lost her dad in 1941 from injuries from a mining accident. She graduated from Glouster High School, Class of 1949. She was prom queen her senior year at Glouster High School. Ann married Jack in 1951 and they had two children, Carol Ann and Mark "Butch" Edwin Bechtold. Ann was a cab driver for Columbus Cab for 30 years, from 1970 to 2000.
She is survived by seven grandchildren: Gabie, John, Amanda, Mark, Krissy, Jakob and Holli; 10 great children: Cecilia, Gavin, Kacey, Naome, Chris, Madisyn, Lindsey, Hailee, Serenity and Chloe; and two great-great-grandchildren: Lillian and Amelia.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, John Archie Karkus and her beloved mother, Winnie Bowen Higgins; her son, Mark Edwin Bechtold Sr. and daughter Carol Ann Bechtold.
No formal visitation or funeral services to be observed. A private family burial in Glouster cemetery to take place later.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Ann's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Ann Searls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.