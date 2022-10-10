Granville - On October 6, 2022, Ann Fox, our mother, died peacefully in her sleep.
Granville - On October 6, 2022, Ann Fox, our mother, died peacefully in her sleep.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 22, 1930 to George Clifford and Ruth Lineberger Strouse. Ann was an intelligent and precocious child. Along with her sister, Mim, cousin Eleanor, best friend Carolyn, and other neighborhood kids, Ann led a joy-filled childhood on Fillmore Avenue in East Aurora, New York.
Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Mim Shirley. Although Ann and Mim lived far apart for much of their lives, they spoke with each other every Sunday. The two were truly devoted sisters and friends.
An outstanding student, Ann thrived at the College of Wooster and followed her passion for geology with an advanced degree at the University of Illinois.
Ann and her ex-husband (Robert) embarked on an adventurous life, where their careers took them to Pakistan, Libya, The Netherlands, and Scotland, before returning to the United States, where they jointly owned and operated Term Energy, a small oil and gas producer in West Virginia. Along the way, 4 children joined the journey, Glenn (Patty), George (Katherine), Mimi (Joel), and Nelson (Jay).
Ann eventually settled in Athens, Ohio, where she made many treasured friends. Ann was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. She also continued as a geologist and business owner until her death at 91.
Ann took special pride in her grandchildren: Morgan, Conner, Aisha (Rama), Gordon, and Evan. Every visit with Oma began with a Scrabble/Boggle/Monopoly/Parcheesi marathon and, on glorious sunny, days on the front lawn of her home, fierce croquet and boules tournaments. With no quarter given by either side, Oma would exclaim in rare defeat, "You ungrateful wretches!"
We will miss you, Oma.
If you'd like to remember her, please donate to the College of Wooster, Planned Parenthood, or the Athens Foundation.
Ann's funeral, followed by a reception for remembrance, will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Ohio on October 15, 2022, at 11 am.
Ann Strouse Fox
