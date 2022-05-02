Albany - Anna Mae Cumbo, age 84, of Albany, passed away Friday morning, April 29, 2022 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Sept. 14, 1937 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Hamer Roy Searles ad Rosie Bell Robinson Searles.
She and her husband owned Dean's Transmission on Setty Road in Albany. She was a Professional Transmission rebuilder for many years and retired in 2005.
She was the wife of Dean Cumbo and they were together for forty four years. She is also survived by one daughter, Dian (Ron) Hysell; four step children, Diana (Mike) Hiler, Belinda (Dave) Palka, Deanna (Rusty) Revels and John (Cindy) Cumbo; three grandchildren, Misty (Tim) Althouse, Jason (Kate) Chaney and Trenton W. Chaney; four great grandchildren, Mikayla McCabe, Jadelyn Althouse, Josiah Althouse and Elijah Althouse; nine step grandchildren, Matthew Hiler, Severin Bartness, Seann Bartness, Calvin Bartness, Jessica Thompson, Jade DeLong, Joshua Palka, Ben Cumbo and Eli Cumbo; seven step great grandchildren, Sloane Thompson, Paxton Thompson, Grayden Thompson, Scarlett DeLong, Ava Palka, Zoe Palka and Emma Palka; a sister, Sharon Whiteside; three brothers, Bobby Searles, Jimmy Searles and Roger Searles.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Johnathon Shea Blake; four sisters, Carolyn Little, Deloris Sturgeon, Marylou Searles and Fay Swisher; two brothers, Jerry Searles and Eugene Searles.
Anna was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She loved life and her Savior.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officiating. Friends may call Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Anna Cumbo
