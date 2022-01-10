Fitzgerald - Anna Louise Kittle Malone, 98, of Fitzgerald GA formerly of Glouster Ohio passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2022, at her home.
Born Sept. 12, 1923, in Athens County, Village of Hunterdon near Glouster Ohio, she was the oldest of six children to the late Deslar Moin and Julia Bessenyi Kittle.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence R "Dickie" (Gerda) Malone of Fitzgerald GA; grandchildren, Larry (Karla) Dixon, Becky Baldwin (Rick), Jane Dixon, Debbie (Scott) Oring, Moni (Ralph) Kinney; brother, Bill (Marlene) Kittle, sister Carolyn Shriver as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Anna cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. She would never pass up the opportunity to sit down with you and talk. In her early years, Anna and her late husband owned and operated Malone Bait & Tackle including selling tropical fish. Later in life you would find her in her ceramics shop, The Little Mud House, teaching and making dolls come to life by painting beautiful eyes on them. Her talent for painting and her unique creativity was an Art. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and tatting. Her beautiful creations will forever be loved and remembered.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence A. "Dick" Malone; daughter, Joyce Ann Dixon; son-in-law, John Dixon, Grandsons Johnny Ray and Mathew Dixon; brothers, Joseph and Virgil Kittle and sister, Norma Malone.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Anna Malone
