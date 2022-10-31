Columbus - Anne C. Fornshell passed away peacefully at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio on October 26, 2022. Anne was born on June 23, 1967, in Warren, Ohio to Dr. Anthony and Helen Chila. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Matthew, her daughters, Sarah (25) and Katharine (17), and her mother, Helen.
Anne received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1989 and her Masters Degree in 1990, from Ohio University, and was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, Order of Omega and Mortar Board. Over the years she remained close with many of her sorority sisters who graciously supported Anne and her family during her illness.
Professionally, Anne was the Assistant Director of the Burnham Park Planning Board in Chicago where she was able to indulge her love of literature through her involvement in organizing the annual Printers Row Book Fair and Harold Washington Library Literary Award. Among her fondest memories was spending time with Award recipients Kurt Vonnegut and Ralph Ellison. Anne would go on to have a distinguished career as the Deputy Director of Human Resources for the Ohio Turnpike Commission and as the Assistant Director for Business and Human Resources for the Ohio Department of Transportation. Wherever Anne worked, her friendships endured throughout her life, and she is grateful for them all.
More than anything else Anne loved spending time with her family. With no regrets, she stepped away from her career twice to support her parents and her children. Her most important calling in life was as a mother and she cherished the role more than any other. Her proudest moments were watching her daughters grow as caring and loving members of their communities. We will miss our long family walks on the beaches of Marco Island, FL hunting for seashells and sand dollars and how she effortlessly hosted Thanksgiving gatherings for family and friends. It is our everlasting hope that Anne has resumed her most favorite activity of all, endless walks with Hudson, her beloved golden retriever and most faithful and protective companion.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5101 Johnstown Road, New Albany, Ohio, followed by a burial service at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany and a reception at the New Albany Country Club, 1 Club Lane, New Albany, Ohio at approximately 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in Anne’s memory can be made to Chamber Music Connection at cmconnection.org/donate or ProMusica Chamber Orchestra at promusicacolumbus.org/give.
