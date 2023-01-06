Anne Goddard Barker

San Diego, CA - Anne Elizabeth (Goddard) Barker passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on December 8, 2022.
Born to Dewey Merle & Elizabeth Ellen (Davis) Goddard on July 11, 1936, Anne had an idyllic upbringing in her beloved Athens, Ohio. From enjoying time on family farms to movies, soda shops "downtown," and being involved in a wide variety of high school activities, Anne's youth was wholesome and happy.
Anne and her future husband, Richard (Dick) Barker, met in their early teens and became high school sweethearts. They both attended Miami University in Oxford, OH, before marrying in 1957. During college, Anne was involved in Pi Beta Phi Fraternity, journalism, and community service, often serving in leadership roles. Anne completed college at Ohio University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science, then joined Dick in Pensacola, FL, where he had begun training for his career as a naval fighter pilot.
In 1959, while stationed in San Diego, the young couple had their first child. Their family eventually grew to include four children. Their adventurous life included many moves, with Anne being the rock of the family. Their last transfer returned them to San Diego, where Anne resided for the last 46 years.
During the family's Navy years, Anne worked closely with the Navy Relief Society and supported pilots' wives, all while fully supporting her own family's endeavors. She later worked for nineteen years at the University of San Diego, where she thoroughly enjoyed working with the admissions staff and college students.
Anne was a remarkable role model. She had a twinkle in her eye and a quick laugh, was humble yet always poised, had a love for sports, was an excellent writer, and was a voracious reader. She had a special bond with many people, inspiring them with her grace, kindness, quiet faith (love of God and country), inner strength, sportsmanship, loyalty, unconditional love and sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by Dick, her husband of 52 years, who passed in 2010; her parents; sister Jo Ellen Goddard; infant brother Curtis Wood Goddard; son-in-law John McLaughlin and daughter-in-law Sandra (Klaus) Barker.
Anne is survived by her four children Beth Barker, Bradley Barker, Lynda (Barker) Marquis, Peggy (Barker) McLaughlin; her grandchildren Zachary Barker, Alexis (Marquis) Kaluzny and her husband Micah, Sarah (Barker) Pochatek and her husband Bradley, Sean McLaughlin and Will McLaughlin; three great-grandchildren Thomas Kaluzny, Charlie Kaluzny and Judah Pochatek; niece Colleen (Casey) Wildman and her husband Andy, and cousins Bill Davis and Barbara (Davis) Whitaker.
Per Anne's request, a private, family graveside service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Navy Relief Society or your favorite literacy organization.
Anne Goddard Barker
