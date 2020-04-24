Anne Holden McClanahan, 84, of The Plains, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio, after a short illness. She was born May 29, 1935, in Seven Hills, to parents Ellsworth J. Holden, Sr., and Evelyn Holden.
Anne graduated from Parma-Schaaf High School in 1952. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with her degree in Psychology from Ohio University in 1957, a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1963, and a Ph.D. from Ohio University in 1973. Anne was a Professor in the Ohio University College of Business for over 20 years, where she taught Statistics, then helped found the then-new Department of Computer Systems in Business, which became the Department of Management Information Systems, teaching Database Administration and Management, and many other courses to numerous beloved students. Anne served as Faculty Athletics Representative to the Mid-American Conference and as Adviser for Delta Sigma Pi, the co-ed professional business fraternity. Anne had a passion for teaching and for her students, and visits from former students gave her great joy.
Over the years Anne was an avid reader and active as a volunteer for and “Friend of” the Athens Library, sorting books and working at the monthly book sales. Throughout her life, she remained active, walking to work – rain or shine! – and swimming laps at the Athens City pool, and she attended Silver Sneakers exercise classes at the Athens Community Center and the Athens Library, where she loved seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Anne always had a smile for, and a nice word to say about, everyone she knew or met and enjoyed all the connections she made during her 50 plus years in the Athens area.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Lowell Dale “L.D.” McClanahan. She leaves to cherish her memories her three daughters, Shelley (Tom) Pickrell of Oregonia, Ohio, and twins – Gloria (Jason) Thompson of Bellevue, Washington, and Kathryn “Katrine” (Alan) Enrici of Lafayette, California; her five grandchildren, Ashton (Sarah) Pickrell, Morgan (Keisha) Pickrell, Madison Thompson, and Kaitlyn and Nathan Enrici. Anne is also survived by three brothers, Ellsworth J. Holden, Jr., of Athens, Neil (Kathleen) Holden, of Glendale, Massachusetts, and John Holden, of Wilmington, Delaware; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Anne valued her family above all else and cherished every moment she spent with them.
A memorial service in her honor will held in the Athens area at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Athens County Public Library (https://www.myacpl.org/support-us/) are appreciated, or to honor her memory, simply read a book, take a long walk, smell the flowers, and give hugs to your family and friends.
