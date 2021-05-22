Athens - Anna Mae "Anne" Hunt, 84, of Athens, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home. Born July 5, 1936 in Vineland, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Charles Battersby and Verna Sharp Battersby. She was a graduate of Vineland High School and received training as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Lankenau Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. She received her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse from Hocking College.
She was a former resident of Durham, NC and moved to Athens in 1967. She had been employed at Sheltering Arms Hospital and O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in obstetrics, and then as a home health care nurse. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, sewing, reading, cooking and baking (especially pies and homemade bread). She loved her role as "Wife and Mother". She also was an active volunteer with My Sister's Place.
Anne is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earle R. Hunt; three sons, Earle "Ray" (Marie Quinto) Hunt, Jr. of Silver Spring, MD, Walter "Wally" (Julie) Hunt of Napa, CA and Dennis "Denny" Hunt of Atascadero, CA; a daughter, Cyndee Burkhart of Albany; six grandchildren, Nathan (Mary Duggan) Hunt, Brooke (Bryan) Zar, Lindsay Zegers, Angel Burkhart, Laura (Ronald "Doug" II) Herdman, and Charlotte Miller; ten great-grandchildren, Sarah Hunt, Jayden Hunt, Tyler Berg, Cali Toubia, Olive Toubia, Bodhi Toubia, Destiny Burkhart, Ronald Herdman III, Rosalee Herdman, and Coraline Hall; a great- great-grandchild, Aria Burkhart; and three sisters, Jane, Bertha and Charlotte.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Butch" Battersby.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Sister's Place, PO Box 1158, Athens, Ohio 45701, 740-594-8337, www.mspathens.org. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Anne Hunt
