Athens - Anne Marie Chonko, age 88, Athens, Ohio, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Middleton Senior Living, Granville, Ohio. Born May 21,1934 in Smock PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Royko and Mary Konorosky Royko.
A graduate of West Tech High School in Cleveland, OH, she had been employed at Athens National Bank and Ohio University. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Athens, a founding member of The Catholic Women's Club and a member of the Athens Women's Bowling Team. She was also a Cub Scout Leader and volunteered at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. An avid baker of her delicious Kolache & Cinnamon rolls, she made hundreds of stuffed teddy bears & dogs for children at the hospitals and for family and friends. Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by many.
Anne Marie is survived by a son, Art (Carla) Chonko of Granville; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Tom (Judy) Royko.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Chonko; her cherished sons, Arnie Chonko and Andy Mike Chonko; two sisters Virginia Romanchek and Margie (Royko) Glavinic; four brothers, Joseph B. Royko, John Royko, Alex Royko and Bernie Royko.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 23rd at 10:00 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, College and Mill Streets, Athens with Msgr. Patrick Gaughan as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will follow services. Friends may call Friday 4-6 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Catholic Community Food Pantry, 75 Stewart St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Anne Marie Chonko
