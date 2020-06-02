Annetta “Jody” Cook, 56, passed away May 29, 2020. Graveside services will be at noon on June 6, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Viewing will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday. View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net.

