The Plains - Annette Renee Nelson, age 50 of The Plains died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 1, 1970, in Morgantown, WV, she is the daughter of the late Shirlena Shuck Stillwell and Lewis Postle of Nelsonville.
A graduate of Federal Hocking High School, she was a homemaker in the family home. She enjoyed cooking and being with her family.
Annette is survived by her husband of 16 years, James Scott Nelson; father, Lewis Postle of Nelsonville; stepfather, Jeff Stillwell of Fairmont, WV; two daughters, Rachele (Joshua) Corn of Xenia and Michelle Young of Athens; two sons, Brandon (Brittany) Young of Ashland, KY and Jacob (Kelsey) Young of Athens; eight grandchildren, Mason Young, Braylen Young, Liam Young, Kaden Young, Emilia Young, Carter Young, Gabby Young, and Alexander Young; three sisters, Tonya (Kathy) Young, Laura (Carlos) Morrison and Ann (Phillip) Bell; two brothers, Mike (Shannon) Postle and Jason (Devin) Stillwell; nieces and nephews, Kya, Jordan, Sydney, Phillip, Marley, Jasmyn, Jadlyn, Mela, Ryan, Leah, Phillip, Justin, Lizzie, and Bella.
A memorial gathering was held on Oct. 16 at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Annette Nelson
