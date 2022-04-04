Anthony G. Chila, DO

Athens - Anthony Chila, Professor Emeritus of Family Medicine at Ohio University, passed away in Columbus, Ohio on April 1, 2022. Anthony was born December 14, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Paul and Anne Chila. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Peter and Michael. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen, daughter Anne (Matthew) and granddaughters Sarah and Katharine.
He received his Bachelor of Arts from Youngstown State University in 1960 and received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1965. After 11 years in general practice, he began his academic career at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and taught at the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine/Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine until his retirement in 2011. He chaired the Department of Family Medicine for 10 years.
For more than 30 years, he presented his research at American Osteopathic Association Research Conferences and Congresses of the International Federation of Manual Medicine. He was the author or co-author of papers published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, Osteopathic Annals, Journal of Applied Physiology, Journal of Manual Medicine, and the Journal of Musculoskeletal Pain. He served as Editor-in-Chief of the American Academy of Osteopathy Journal from 2000-2007 and as Executive Editor of the third edition of Foundations of Osteopathic Medicine in 2011. He additionally edited the American Academy of Osteopathy 75th Anniversary publication and aided in the development of their 2017 textbook Fascia in the Osteopathic Field.
He delivered the Scott, Burns, Northup, Sutherland and A.T. Still Memorial Lectures and was the 1995 recipient of the AOA Bureau of Research Gutensohn-Denslow Aware. In 1997, he was presented with the Andrew Taylor Still Medallion of Honor by the American Academy of Osteopathy.
Beyond his 50+ years of practicing medicine and training future physicians, Anthony enjoyed nothing more than family, traveling the world with Helen, immersing himself in a deeper understanding of religion, history and the arts, and passing the time in the company of a fine cigar, scotch, or glass of wine.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Mark Elliott officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Osteopathic Cranial Academy Education Fund. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Anthony G. Chila, DO
