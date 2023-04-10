Arlen Saunders

The Plains - Arlen Emerson Saunders, age 91, formerly of Athens and The Plains, passed away April 9, 2023 at Story Pointe Assisted Living, Fairfield, Ohio. Born Sept. 12, 1931 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Stanley A. Saunders and Willa Rutt Saunders.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlen Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

