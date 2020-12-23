WELLSTON — Arnold “Ike” Fountain, 100, of Wellston, went to his heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
He was born Aug. 15, 1920 in Michigan, son of the late Richard and Daisy Shurlow Fountain.
Arnold was a veteran of the United States Army who served during WWII. He retired from the Ohio Highway Construction Department following 37 years of employment. After retirement, his passion was farming and raising Black Angus cattle. Arnold formerly attended Wellston Church of God and then attended End Time Harvest Church, which he helped build. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and talked about one day going to Heaven. He witnessed to everyone that would listen about Jesus and his faith. Arnold loved to sing at church and testify how God had blessed him. He loved getting together with his family at cookouts, and church and family dinners, where everyone had the privilege of hearing him bless the food.
Arnold is survived by his loving family, including “the love of his life” and wife of 27 years, Virginia Fountain; son, Gary Fountain (Debbie); sister, Betty Mays; step-sons, Butch Millard and Don Millard (Debbie); step-daughters, Margaret Caudill and Louise McMillan; grandchildren, Robin Fountain, Shelly Ramirez (Rey), Kimberly Miller (Mike), Tim Fountain, Robert Bryant (Gina), Joe Bryant (Vicky) and Cory Caudill (Amy), along with over 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at End Time Harvest Church, 1215 Dixon Run Road, Jackson, with Pastor Val Rahamut and Pastor Randy Barr officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Calling hours will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
