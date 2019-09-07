COOLVILLE — Arnold Spencer, 82, of Coolville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 10, 1936 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, son of the late Cecil Harry and Kistenia (Drake) Spencer. He was Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Waverly Church of Christ. Arnold was also an avid coin collector and he enjoyed farming. He loved his cats, Tarzy and Mugsy.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Spencer; a son, Neale and Angie Spencer; three daughters, Cecilia (Bill) Stimel, Jennie (Scott) Barnett and Jeanne (Jeff) Feathers; and three grandchildren, Carl, Jessie and Jordyn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steve Helmick, and a sister, Wanda Hinson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, with Bob Long officiating. Burial will follow at the Spencer Family Farm on Brimstone Road, Coolville, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Tuppers Plains VFW and the Middleport American Legion.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday from 5-8 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
