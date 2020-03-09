GLOUSTER — Arthur G. Cable, 97, of Glouster passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Pickering House, Lancaster.
Born May 1, 1922 in Torrent, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Colonel Clarence and Julia Mae Hobbs Cable.
Art worked at the F.J. Beasley Wholesale Company and retired from Ohio University. He was a member and 50-year vendor at the Lancaster Old Car Club. He enjoyed trading and dealing and loved playing music.
He is survived by his children, Greg (Maxine) Cable, Elaine (Dusty) Murphy, and Curt (Rhonda) Cable, all of Glouster; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie “Irene” Phillips Cable; four brothers; and four sisters.
Art’s wishes were to have a private family service. Contributions can be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
