ATHENS — Arthur William Hanning, 76, of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his residence. Born July 28, 1943 in Perry County, he was the son of the late Arthur Thomas and Violet Mae Johnson Hanning. He retired from Ford Motor Co.
He is survived by three sons, Brian Hanning, Scott Hanning, and Randy Hite, all of California; several grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Renee Watts of Illinois; a stepson, Jason Rodgers of Illinois; two sisters, Marlene (Bill) Kittle of Glouster and Monna Cantrel of Zanesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Scoggins Hanning; two brothers, Lester and James Richard Hanning; and three sisters, Wilda Hamilton, Loverna McNerney, and Laura Dady.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 with Jon Hanning officiating. Interment will be in the New Lexington Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.