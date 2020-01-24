NEW MARSHFIELD- Arthur Marion Mace, age 87, of New Marshfield, died Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at The Laurels of Athens. Born Sept. 26, 1932 in Mineral, he was the son of the late Romaine Mace and Della Carder Mace Leeth.
A graduate of Waterloo High School, he retired as a machinist from Abex Corp. after 35 years of service. He attended the Mineral Holiness Mission Church.
Arthur loved gardening, deer hunting, spending time with his family and woodworking. He could fix anything and taught his family to do the same. He would say “Someone put it together, so it has to come apart”. He was U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edna Rose Dicken Mace. They were married Jan. 11, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana; two daughters, Theresa (Lloyd Pittman) Whiteman of Pomeroy and Doris (Joel) Miller of Nome, ND; four sons, David (Deborah) Mace of New Marshfield, Patrick (Mary) Mace of Millfield, Clem (Polly) Mace of Nelsonville and Mark (Stefanie) Mace of Albany; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (David) Swart of New Marshfield; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Mace of New Marshfield.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three sisters, Arlee Pidcock Halbirt, Addie Jane Riley and Goldie Patricia “Patty” West; three brothers, Floyd, Leo and Tim Mace.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Bud Allman officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Military rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
