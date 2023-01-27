Arvilla West

Athens - Arvilla Dianne (Westlund) West, 85, of Athens, OH (formerly of Lake Park & Hawley, MN), passed away under the care of Hospice at The Laurels of Athens Nursing Home on January 20, 2023. Arvilla was born on September 27, 1937, to Albert and Alice (Teigen) Westlund on their farm in rural Lake Park, MN. She attended District 10 primary school and graduated from Lake Park High School in 1955. Following high school she worked briefly at the Gopher Grill in Detroit Lakes, MN, and then took a position as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell in Fargo, ND. She met her future husband, Thomas West, at a Farmer's Union Meeting in Lake Park where she and her sister, Ardis, were performing an accordion duet.

