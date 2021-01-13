ATHENS – Ashlee Dawn Grubbs, 32, of Athens, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at her home.
Born Sept. 13, 1988 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Charles Grubbs, Jr. and the late Penny Sickels.
She was the loving mother of two children, Ashton and Braxton Schumacher; also survived by three siblings, Melissa (Kelam) Schulz, Ryan (Brittany) Deeter, Luke Deeter; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bates Cemetery Association, C/O Patty Brickels, 5759 Pleasant Hill Road, Athens, Ohio 45701. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
