BUCHTEL – Ashley Newlun, 33, of Buchtel, OH, died Oct. 4, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Oct. 10, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2020.

