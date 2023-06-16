Attalinn Daisy Daisy Sheets

Athens - Attalinn Daisy Sheets, 5 months & 15 days of age of Athens, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Marrietta, Ohio, she was the precious daughter of Patrick O'Dale Sheets and Taylor Faye Gwinn, both of Athens. Daisy's time here with us was cut so short, she made an impact on those around her. Daisy's life was full of joy with an abduance of love. Fighting the pain of her first top tooth, Daisy remained the happy, bubbly baby she was. She was growing into her personality and learning to roll on her sides. She enjoyed trying licks of our sweets. We believed her to be a foody like her father. Her mommy would sing and dance with her on her hip to her favorite Disney songs all through the house. Daisy loved playing with her mom's hair in her hands. Blankies and her beloved stuffy, "Piggy" were Daisy's favorite. Her face would always light up when her daddy came home from work. Her mommy would bring her to be the first person he sees after work, she would be so excited. She of course loved her big brother and sisters, Ayden, Ellie, and Madi. She loved to bounce and smile while holding her Bubby Ayden's finger, playing games with her sister Ellie, and watching TV in the evenings with Madi. Ayden will miss playing Simba with his sweet baby sister. Daisy loved her siblings so much. Daisy was so precious and touched so many lives during her short time here. Daisy made her family feel whole and complete. Her mother dreamed of having her Daisy for so long. There are no words to explain how much she will be missed. Besides her parents, she is survived by her two big brothers, Ayden Gwinn, Patrick Sheets, Jr.; three big sisters, Madisynne, Adrianna, and Ellie Sheets; maternal grandparents, Grampy & Grammy Keith & Leslie Gwinn; paternal grandparents, Grandpa & Grandma Wade & Brenda Lawson; maternal great-grandfathers Don Stutler and David Lehman; paternal great-grandmother, Sandra Largent; paternal great-grandfather, John Scraggs; uncles, Brandon Sheets, Tyler Gwinn; aunt, Christina (Kea) Butcher; great-aunts & great-uncles, Brad (Shirley) Largent, Kevin Gwinn, Ronnie Lieving, Troy Lehman, Tiffany (Randy) Summers, Tawni Lehman, Shelley Napper; her amazing cousins, Cailyn, SJ, Bray, Aubriegh, Kaylee, Forest; and special friends, Ashlee Andrews, Carl Mobley, and Peyton Primell. Daisy has someone very special waiting on her when she gets to where she is going, her Mamaw Joyce Smith Stutler. Also greeting her are her paternal great-grandfather, Patrick Largent; paternal great-grandmother, Esther Scragg; great-aunt Bridget Largent; maternal great-grandfather, Charles "Buddy" Gwinn; great-grandmothers, Rita Gwinn, Hildred Gwinn, and Joyce Smith Stutler. A funeral service will be 2PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Bates Cemetery. You may call upon the family at the funeral home the day prior, Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2PM - 4PM and 6PM - 8PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made out to the funeral home to assist with end-of-life expenses. On the day of Daisy's funeral, please wear bright colors to celebrate the bright light she was. You may send the family a message of sympathy, contribute to end-of-life expenses, or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Attalinn Daisy Sheets
Trending Now
Special Sections
Click on the cover image to view the section
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.