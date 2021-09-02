Glouster - Audrey "Joann" McAfooes, 95, formerly of Glouster, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in North Carolina. She was born May 27, 1926, in Hocking County and was the daughter of the late Leland and Erma Johnson Hillyer.
She is survived by a son, Terry Bollinger of New York; two daughters, Sandy (Craig) Dunkle of Hubert, N.C., and Susie Hellyer of Glouster; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and special friends Tammy Coffman, Janet Auer, Charlie Campbell and Jon McDonald.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tallmadge "Mac" and her brother, Gene Hillyer.
Joann's wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made to Chix-4-a-Cure, 8314 St. Rt. 685, Glouster, OH 45732 or Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Audrey McAfooes
