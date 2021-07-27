Nelsonville - Audrey L. "Faunie" Powell, age 90, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2021, at Mansfield Hospital - Ohio Health.
Audrey was born on January 4, 1931, in Jacksonville to George Swindell and Audrey Talbert Swindell. She was formerly a bookkeeper for Premier Autoware in Cleveland and worked at William Brooks Shoe Company in Nelsonville for 21 years.
She loved reading, baking, cooking, and dancing to big band music. Some words used to describe Audrey: a mighty force, tough, resilient, loved by everyone, a beautiful person, a loving mother, devoted to her family, and totally devoted to her husband.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years James Powell; her children, Kathy (Steve) DiPerna of Berea, Richard Powell of Ipswich, England, Cindy Roman of Nelsonville, Susan Powell of Boston, MA; grandchildren, Justin, Larissa, Jimmy, Gemma, Joanne, Mindy; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Braidyn, Ollie, Leah, Joseph, Harry, Tabby, Ruby, Makaila, Malakia, and Makaiah.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; son, Danny Sturgeon; infant daughter, Sandra Sturgeon; siblings, Bill, Donna, and Bob.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Audrey Powell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.