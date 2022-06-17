Autumn Phelps Jun 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany - Autumn Phelps, 69, Albany, passed away June 13, 2022, at Grant MedicalCenter, surrounded in the love and warmth of her family and loved ones.Autumn was born to the late Betty and Claude Harless in Jackson Co., Ohio.She retired from The Ohio State University after working there for 30 years.A regular weekly bingo player at the Albany VFW. She enjoyed gardening andlooking over her irises, and surrounded herself with many furry and featheredcompanions over the years.Autumn is survived by her husband, Robert Phelps; son Glenn Phelps;step-children Melisa Brown and Brian Phelps; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb,Charlotte (Denver) McCarty, and Connie (Allen King) Lamb; brothers Arnold (Shirley) Lamb,Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Jerry (Kathy Messer) Lamb, Larry (Paula)Lamb, and Rick (Tracey) Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.In addition to her parents Autumn was also preceded in death by herbonus parents Motton and Mae Lamb of Zaleski, and brothers Paul Lamb andBilly Ray Lamb.Autumn has a herd of four-legged friends who can't wait to see her again.Services will be Saturday June 25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,with Pastor Denver McCarty officiating. Visitation is Friday 6-8 P.M. at thefuneral home. Cremation will follow services.You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Autumn Phelps To plant a tree in memory of Autumn Phelps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert Phelps Paul Lamb Sport Autumn Mccarty Denver Albany Connie Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens County real estate transfers Man arrested, charged with aggravated arson in Glouster Area woman arrested, charged with burglary Two arrested in ACSO knock-and-talk operation Wellness studio to hold open house Friday Trending Recipes
