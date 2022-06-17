Autumn Phelps

Albany - Autumn Phelps, 69, Albany, passed away June 13, 2022, at Grant Medical

Center, surrounded in the love and warmth of her family and loved ones.

Autumn was born to the late Betty and Claude Harless in Jackson Co., Ohio.

She retired from The Ohio State University after working there for 30 years.

A regular weekly bingo player at the Albany VFW. She enjoyed gardening and

looking over her irises, and surrounded herself with many furry and feathered

companions over the years.

Autumn is survived by her husband, Robert Phelps; son Glenn Phelps;

step-children Melisa Brown and Brian Phelps; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb,

Charlotte (Denver) McCarty, and Connie (Allen King) Lamb; brothers Arnold (Shirley) Lamb,

Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Jerry (Kathy Messer) Lamb, Larry (Paula)

Lamb, and Rick (Tracey) Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents Autumn was also preceded in death by her

bonus parents Motton and Mae Lamb of Zaleski, and brothers Paul Lamb and

Billy Ray Lamb.

Autumn has a herd of four-legged friends who can't wait to see her again.

Services will be Saturday June 25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,

with Pastor Denver McCarty officiating. Visitation is Friday 6-8 P.M. at the

funeral home. Cremation will follow services.

You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

