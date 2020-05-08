Ava Goldsberry

DELAWARE, OH – Ava Ann Goldsberry walked through the gates of Heaven on May 3, 2020. Her journey started on Dec. 6, 1938 in Jackson County, West Virginia and later moved with her family to The Plains, Ohio where she met her high school sweetheart and husband Dale, and raised their three sons with love, affection, and a true sense of family. Their journey then continued to Naples Lake Country Club, and finally to Willowbrook Christian Assisted Living in Delaware, Ohio. Wherever they went, Ava had a way of making all those around her feel like family and of making sure no one felt like a stranger in her home (and motorhomes).
Ava often showed her love through cooking and baking and shared this love frequently with family and friends. She had a real talent in the kitchen as many know through her most famous dishes including her Paul Bunyan cookies, pies, Cherry Daylight, homemade ice cream, pepperoni rolls, potato salad, and many more that her relatives will continue to cook (or try to!) in her memory.
Ava’s love and creativity extended beyond the kitchen. Ava was a longtime member of the Plains Methodist Church Chorus. She also always kept her hands busy, whether it was crocheting, sewing, jewelry making, or painting. In her giving spirit, many people were able to enjoy handcrafted watercolor cards and large paintings that will be treasured forever.
Ava was an avid golfer and longstanding member of the Athens Country Club, and later a member of Naples Lakes Country Club. Good times were always had with Ava and Dale on the golf course. Many rounds were followed by many laughs around the card table. Ava loved to play Bridge, Gin, and other card games, and passed that passion down to her sons and grandchildren.
Ava had great love for The Plains and the Athens communities, and were lifelong and fervent fans of both the Bulldogs and the Bobcats. They were longtime local business owners of Dale’s Sohio on Court Street in Athens. They owned and operated the service station for decades, before selling the business to their son Kevin and retiring to Naples, Florida.
Ava will be greeted in heaven by her parents Helen and Lloyd Kittle and her niece Katie Kittle. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph (Reda) Kittle and Maurice (Linda Collins) Kittle, as well as her three sons: Kevin (Kristi) Goldsberry, Mark (Sarah) Goldsberry, and Craig (Leslie) Goldsberry. Ava will also be missed by her grandchildren Dustin (Amy) Goldsberry, Jake Goldsberry, Ben (Josh) Goldsberry, Maggie Goldsberry, Curtis Goldsberry, Alex Goldsberry, Darcy Cunningham, and Megan Cunningham, her great-grandchildren Saylor Goldsberry and Jonah Goldsberry, and other loving members of the Kittle and Goldsberry clans.
We are in strange times and so will not be having a public service or burial at this time. Ava had many friends and the family will miss seeing each of you in person and hearing your memories of your time spent with her. We humbly request that you take a moment to share these stories and photos of Ava by posting them on ava-ann-goldsberry.forevermissed.com. Any contributions you would like to make in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) would be welcomed and appreciated.
Arrangements are being made by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at http://www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
