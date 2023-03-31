Shade, Ohio - Avice Bailey, 96, of Shade, Ohio passed away on March 29, 2023 at Kimes Convalescent Center in Athens. She was born on April 24, 1926 in Hemlock Grove, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Bailey, parents George Logan and Faye (Conant) Logan, and infant daughter Brenda.
She was also preceded by her twin brother, Avery (Peggy) Logan, brother Dwight (Kay) Logan, sister Helen (Wayne) Milhoan, sister Bernice King, and foster brother Kenny (Georgetta) Neville.
She is survived by her daughter Sandi (Craig) Mathews; and grandchildren Jon Sargent, Krissie (Rob Carr) Sargent, Abby (Justin) Deam, Morgan (Ben) Mersy; great grandchildren Quinn Sargent, Will Sargent, and Graham Mersy; and family friend Jane Quivey. She was dearly loved by her many nieces and nephew Scott Logan, and felt a close attachment to each.
Avice enjoyed spending time with her family above all else and loved family gatherings. She was a member of Hemlock Grove Church and Hemlock Grove quilting group. She was employed by Meigs Local Schools for over thirty years as food service supervisor and cook. She made lifetime friendships among her many coworkers. For the last years of her life she was a resident of Kimes where she made many new friends and acquaintances and was well-cared for by staff.
Calling hours will be held Monday, April 3, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Graveside services will follow at 1:30pm at Hemlock Grove Cemetery with Pastor Roger Watson officiating. Avice Bailey
To plant a tree in memory of Avice Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
