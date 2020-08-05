ALBANY – Barbara S. Allman, 79, Albany, passed away at her residence Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born Aug. 17, 1940, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Velma Perry Davis. She was a home maker and had done Home Health Care.
She is survived by children, Allen “Brett” (Jerrie) Allman, Kimberly Sue (Danny) Jordan, and Michael Dean Allman; eight grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Earl Davis of Vinton Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie P. Allman, and a brother, Jackie Dean Davis.
As per her wishes she will cremated and no services will be observed. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home for expenses. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
