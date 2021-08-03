Barbara Ann Prater, age 69, of Athens, Ohio, passed away July 31, 2021, at her residence.
Barbara was born May 20, 1952, in Athens, Ohio to Leslie and Avenell Dowler. She graduated from Athens High School; retired from Ambassador Laundry in Athens.
Surviving are her husband of almost 39 years, Larry Prater; daughter Kathy Allison (fiancé Tim Oiler) of Athens; son David (Melissa) Stokes of Pataskala; grandchildren Justin Allison of London, Samantha Allison of Athens, Brandon Stokes of Pataskala, and Katelyn Stokes of Pataskala; and brothers David Dowler of The Plains, Robert Dowler of Athens, and Roger Dowler of Cutler.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and son Tony Stokes.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, near Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and 11 a.m.-noon on Wednesday prior to the service.
Donations can be made, in Barbara's Memory, to the charity of your choice.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences. Barbara Ann Prater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.