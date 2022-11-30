Upper Sandusky - Barbara S. "Sam" Gier, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Glouster, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:10am at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.
Barb was born on April 30, 1945 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Gerald and Helen (Koehler) Gier, both of whom are deceased.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sara Gier of Upper Sandusky, and her 3 nephews, Jeff (Michelle) Gier of West Liberty, Ohio, Scott (Laura) Gier of Upper Sandusky, and Jamie (Donna Davidson) Gier of Goshen, Ohio, along with many great nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Gier.
She graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1963 and went on to the Grant Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1966 as a Registered Nurse.
Barb started her career at Grant Hospital in Columbus, working as an RN and advancing in nursing administration at Grant. Later Barb moved to New Lexington, Ohio, where she served as administrator of a small nursing home. Eventually,Barb took a position with the State of Ohio as a nursing home inspector retiring in 2008, after 42 years in the nursing profession.
She was a member of Burr Oak Alive in Glouster, Ohio, for many years supporting Burr Oak State Park.
For hobbies Barb enjoyed taking photographs of wildlife, especially bald eagles, fishing at Lake Erie, Canada, and Florida, and following Ohio State's Men and Women's Sports teams. If Barb was not home, she often could be found on her pontoon boat.
A graveside service for Barbara Gier will be held at 2:30pm, Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the County Nursing Home Activities Fund, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
