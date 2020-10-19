Barbara Kamento

GLOUSTER – Barbara I. Kamento, 70, of Glouster, passed away Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born April 3, 1950 in Morgan County. She worked as an LPN in the OB department at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital. She also worked as the clerk for Glouster and she wrote the Hometown Heroes column in the Athens Messenger. She was loved by many and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a Ham Radio operator with the call number of KC8WZE. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, geocaching, and genealogy.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Kamento of Glouster; three sons, Johnny (Teran) Buchman of Logan, Curtis (Shonda) Duncan of Athens and Jeramy (Jennifer) Duncan of Glouster; one daughter, Tina Buchman Anderson of Buchtel; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Sparks, Jared Dexter, Jonathon and Joshua Buchman, Alissa, Danielle and Christopher Duncan, and PJ Losey; four great-grandchildren, Kayleen I. and R. Bentley Sparks, Brexton (Dexter) Dane, and Jaxxon Buchman; siblings, John (Sharon) Smith of Glouster, Diana (Robert) Buchman of Glouster, Susie (Mark) Gibson of Zanesville and Sheila Smith of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Smith Elkins; and father who raised her, Harvey Smith; stepdaughter, Melissa Kamento; and a husband, Melvin Duncan.
There will be a funeral service held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with the Rev. Larry Wolf officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
