Nelsonville - Barbara Jeanne Lewis, age 80, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Barbara was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio to Henry Lee and Pauline Lee. She was a member of the Cornerstone Pentecostal Church in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her brothers, Steven (Brenda) Lee of Marietta, Henry Lee of Columbus; brother-in-law, Wayne Lee Lewis of Imperial, PA; sister-in-law, Gloria Maxine Woods of Columbus; children, Laurie (Setroy) Knight of Columbus, Sherry Lewis of Nelsonville, Jerry (Christy) Lewis of Nelsonville, Scott Lewis of Dresden, Portia Lewis of Kentucky; 70 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin Eugene Lewis Sr.; son, Melvin Eugene Lewis Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Middleton and sister, Pat Ford.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon., Thursday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Lew Dunnells officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Barbara Lewis
