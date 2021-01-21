Athens - Barbara Ley (1928 - 2021) Where has our angel gone, she has always been here, when we first opened our eyes, she was there to greet us with her warm and loving smile. She was there for every skinned knee and every broken heart. And when our children came along, she was there with her wisdom and guidance. But now she's gone. Gone to be with her other children who preceded her on the journey. But what about us, what do we do now, where has our angel gone.
Martha Barbara DeBord Ley was born in Maud, OH, Butler County, on Jan. 4, 1928. She was the daughter of the late H.L. DeBord and Mary Henson DeBord. She attended college at Eastern Kentucky University and graduated from Ohio University in 1999. She was an employee of Ohio University and Wayne National Forest until her retirement. She has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church since 1948. She has served on many committees and was President of the Nativity Deanery at one time. She was a Eucharistic Minister for over 20 years. She was a member of the Chauncey Friendly Circle Seniors and served as President of that organization. Barbara served as Secretary of the SALT organization (Seniors and Law Together). She was an avid crossword puzzler and shared the joy of reading with her daughter, Terri, and son, Michael. Bill W. was a good friend of hers for over 30 years.
Her family was the highlight of her life, and she spent many occasions with them. She is survived by Mike (Brenda), Robert (Vicki Cunningham), Chuck (Mandy), Terri Ley Whitlatch (Jim McLaren); son-in-law: Martin Lindquist, daughter-in-law: Teri Anderson Ley; several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins and relatives.
Phil Ley and Jacquie Lindquist preceded their mother in death; as did her brother, James; and her sister, Brenda.
There will be no visiting hours or funeral. There will be a Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the fall of 2021. The Ley family would like to formally thank the staff of Ohio Health Hospice for the incredible love and care they gave Barbara in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rural Women's Recovery Program, Ohio Health Home Care and Hospice, or the library at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, Ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Barbara Ley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.