Barbara Schnoonover

shreveport - Shreveport, LA - Barbara Jean Geralds Schoonover, was 76 years old when she transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 6, 2022 after a 16 month courageous battle with glioblastoma cancer. She was born on January 31,1946 in Dayton, Ohio. She was one of three siblings, born to parents Juanita and Jim Geralds. She was raised in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1964. She attended Miami Valley School of Nursing and after graduating in 1967, she taught anatomy physiology at Iowa Western Community College. She worked as a surgical nurse in the operating room in multiple children's hospitals early in her nursing career as an R.N.

